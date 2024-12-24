Car drags calf along road for 200 metres, rescued after herd of cows blocks its path. Watch

In a dramatic incident from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, a calf narrowly escaped a tragic fate after being hit and dragged by a car on a busy road. The young cow, caught under the vehicle, was saved thanks to a herd of cows that blocked the car, halting its movement and ensuring its rescue. Cows blocked a car in Chhattisgarh to save a calf dragged under it; locals rescued the injured animal.(X/@SumitaBhinchar)

Visuals of the undated incident have surfaced online, sparking widespread emotional reactions. The footage shows the car dragging the calf for an estimated 200 metres before a group of cows surrounded the vehicle, effectively creating a blockade to prevent its escape.

Locals join hands to save the calf

Once the car came to a stop, locals rushed to the scene. Realising the calf was stuck under the vehicle, they acted swiftly, carefully bending down to free the distressed animal. The dramatic rescue was made possible by the combined efforts of the cow herd and concerned bystanders.

The cows’ protective instincts and the swift actions of locals were instrumental in saving the calf's life.

Calf rescued alive, undergoing treatment

At the end of the footage, the calf is seen being freed from under the vehicle. Despite sustaining some injuries, the animal survived the ordeal. Reports suggest it is currently undergoing treatment and is expected to recover.

The emotional video of the incident has gone viral across social media platforms, with viewers praising the herd's protective instincts and the locals' timely intervention. However, the exact date of the incident remains unclear.

Netizens react to the heartwarming rescue

The viral footage has evoked strong reactions online, with many commending the bravery of the cows and the humanity of the locals involved in the rescue. “This is a true testament to the bond between humans and animals,” one user commented, while others highlighted the need for stricter road safety measures to protect stray animals.