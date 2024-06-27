Cow waits patiently for traffic light to turn green in Pune, viral video surprises people

Pune Police took to Instagram to share a video showing an unusual sight at a traffic stop. The footage captures a very patient cow seemingly waiting for a red traffic light to turn green. The police department used this now-viral video to promote road safety. The image is taken from a video shared by Pune Police that shows a cow waiting patiently at a traffic stop. (Instagram/@thepunemirror)

“Attention ‘Guys’. Don't moo-ve forward on a red light!” reads the caption posted along with the video. Though short, the footage has already created chatter among social media users. It is also being reshared across varied social media platforms.

The video opens to show an unassuming scene of a traffic stop in Pune. However, when the camera pans towards a particular section of the road, the cow comes into the picture. The creature is seen standing beside a biker and a car at the traffic light, waiting patiently for the signal to change.

Take a look at the entire viral video here:

The video, since being shared a few hours ago, has collected close to 11,000 views. The share has further accumulated more than 700 likes. People reacted to the video with questions and humour.

What do you think social media users wrote about this video of the cow?

“This is cute and awesome, but why is there a cow on the road? Isn't it a safety hazard?” asked an Instagram user. Another joined in and posted, “Cows shouldn’t be on the streets.

A few also reacted to the video with hilarity, like this individual, who commented, “And she didn't even moo.” A fourth wrote, “A cow follows rules but not Punekar.”

Pune Police often shares viral videos on their Instagram handle. The department adds its own twists to those videos and uses them as mediums to spread awareness about various issues.

What are your thoughts on this video of a cow which is seemingly following traffic rules in Pune? Did the video leave you amused?