Car nearly submerged in Thane underpass, locals swim to rescue passengers: ‘Salute to the heroes’

A dramatic rescue unfolded in Thane as locals sprang into action to save two people trapped in an SUV stuck in a waterlogged underpass. Heavy rains had flooded the area, leaving the car unable to move. A flooded Thane underpass left an SUV stranded.(@Brezzy_Drive/X)

A video of the incident showed the SUV stranded in knee-to-waist-deep water, while two locals waded into the flooded underpass and swam towards the vehicle to rescue the people inside.

Authorities in Mumbai advised residents to leave home only for essential reasons and encouraged offices to allow work from home. Despite this, thousands battled the flooding when they went outside.

The video quickly went viral on X, with many praising the courage of the locals who swam into the flooded underpass to rescue the people inside the SUV.

Users called them “heroes” and applauded their quick thinking, while others reminded viewers to be careful during heavy rains and avoid driving through waterlogged areas.

One of the users, Ameya Chumbhale, commented, "I can imagine what hardships the rescuers must have faced, cause the door simply doesn’t open due to immense water pressure."

A second user commented, “Salute to heroes who put their lives on risk and attempted the rescue.”

A third user commented, “The car drivers have to have a really low IQ to get into such a flooded place.”

“The boys should be honoured and rewarded for saving two lives,” another commented.

Mumbai received more than 200 mm of rain in just 11 hours between 4 am and 3 pm on Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said, as the downpour brought India's financial capital to its knees. The city received 37 per cent of its average August rainfall during the 54-hour period from 8.30 am on August 17 to 2:30 pm on Tuesday, it said in a release. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai and its suburbs for the next 24 hours.