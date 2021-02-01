Cardi B posts video with Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background, desi tweeple react

A recording shared by American rapper Cardi B has created a whole lot of buzz on Twitter. However, the reason behind it may not be what you initially thought.

The musician posted this almost 15-second-long clip from her official Twitter account on February 1. “I got an announcement to make tomorrow,” reads the caption shared alongside the video.

The clip shows Cardi B standing on a staircase. "I've got an announcement to make tomorrow," says the singer while looking directly at the camera. Then, in true Cardi B fashion, she says "Byeeee".

However, what has genuinely caught desi netizens' attention is what happens next. As soon as Cardi starts walking down the stairs and out of the camera frame, Kaliyon Ka Chaman from the 1981 Bollywood movie Jyoti starts playing.

I got a announcement to make tomorrow 📢 pic.twitter.com/5pVtJShEgg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 1, 2021

Did watching that clip leave you with a bunch of questions? Such as, 'What is this announcement?', 'Wait… was that Kaliyon Ka Chaman I just heard playing in a Cardi B video?' and 'OMG, why was Kaliyon Ka Chaman playing in the background of that recording?'. If so, then know that you're not alone.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, the clip has amassed over 1.1 million views. The tweet in itself has accumulated many comments.

Omg an Indian song in the background pic.twitter.com/FAOUTITWzY — Jatin ✨ (@StanJoeAlwyn) February 1, 2021

Kaliyon ka chaman in the bg 😳🗿 pic.twitter.com/kzC6Iavwui — Zeemin⁷☀️कुकी की दुल्हनिया🇮🇳 (@PZeemin) February 1, 2021

That Bollywood music at the end got me dancing like 💃 — Masha (@MashaMasala) February 1, 2021

