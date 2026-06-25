'Career change at 32': Professional seeks advice on restarting career from scratch

A Reddit post asking for career advice after 30 has sparked a wider discussion online about switching fields, financial goals, and the reality of restarting professionally while still employed. The user shared their situation and asked for practical guidance on how to rebuild a career from scratch without quitting their current job immediately.

A Reddit user seeks advice on restarting a career at 32. (Representative Image)

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The post was shared on Reddit. The caption read, “Career change and starting over at 32 years old. Advice needed. I’m 32 years old and looking to reinvent my career. I’ve been working for the last nine years, but I no longer want to continue in my current field. For the purpose of this question, please do not factor in my existing experience or skills. I am currently employed and cannot quit my job until I have developed enough skills and confidence to make a successful transition.”

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{{^usCountry}} The user added that they are looking for career options that can be learned alongside a full-time job, largely through self-study, with long-term demand and the potential to realistically reach a ₹15-20 LPA income. They are open to any field and asked for advice on skills or career paths that could work for someone starting almost from scratch at 32, along with a realistic roadmap. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The user added that they are looking for career options that can be learned alongside a full-time job, largely through self-study, with long-term demand and the potential to realistically reach a ₹15-20 LPA income. They are open to any field and asked for advice on skills or career paths that could work for someone starting almost from scratch at 32, along with a realistic roadmap. {{/usCountry}}

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The detailed post quickly drew attention for its honesty and the practical constraints it laid out, especially the focus on balancing learning with a full time job.

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Internet reacts with mixed advice

Users responding to the post pointed out that the decision needs more context before any clear path can be suggested.

One user wrote, “What is your background? It is brutal out there right now. Are you sure you are willing to change industry?”

Another comment said, “Your current background and education can help understand what kind of jobs might come alongside those. Otherwise I would suggest doing a data analytics course, it can act as a foray into analytics and the tech industry which can pay well.”

A third user added, “What did you do previously, bro? Maybe we can find something you can translate your old skills and experience into.”

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The responses reflect a common theme in such discussions online, that while career change is possible at any age, the path often depends heavily on prior experience, skills, and realistic expectations rather than starting completely from zero.