‘He used to visit me quite regularly’: Akshata Murty recalls first memories of father Narayana Murthy

Akshata Murty, entrepreneur, philanthropist and wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has shared an emotional childhood memory of her father, Narayana Murthy, recalling that she initially knew him as the man who would "visit" her rather than someone she lived with. Narayana Murthy with daughter Akshata Murty. ((X/@devipsingh))

Speaking on The Rosebud Podcast with Gyles Brandreth, Akshata reflected on growing up with her maternal grandparents in Hubli, Karnataka, while her parents focused on building their careers.

"My very first memory is of this man. He used to visit me quite regularly. I was probably between 2 and 3 years old. And I remember him being really kind, really generous. He seemed quite sophisticated," she said.

Akshata explained that while she grew up speaking Kannada, her father always spoke to her in English. "He spoke to me in English, not in my mother tongue. I grew up speaking Kannada, which is a language spoken in southern India, but he would speak to me in English. He enforced no rules. He made me the centre of his world. I felt like a princess, and I was always heartbroken when he left. And that man was my dad," she said.

When Brandreth asked why her father only visited occasionally, Akshata replied, "Because I, until I was about age 5, grew up with my grandparents and not with my parents."

Asked whether she realised he was her father at the time, Akshata said she had often reflected on the question. "I thought about that. I think I was told it, certainly, and I called him Appa, which is the traditional name for Dad in my language, Kannada. So I knew it intellectually, I'm sure, but he, it was almost like he was more. He just was this special person in my life," she said.