‘He used to visit me quite regularly’: Akshata Murty recalls first memories of father Narayana Murthy
Akshata Murty shared “a moving first memory” of her father, who occasionally came to visit, but always made her feel special.
Akshata Murty, entrepreneur, philanthropist and wife of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has shared an emotional childhood memory of her father, Narayana Murthy, recalling that she initially knew him as the man who would "visit" her rather than someone she lived with.
Speaking on The Rosebud Podcast with Gyles Brandreth, Akshata reflected on growing up with her maternal grandparents in Hubli, Karnataka, while her parents focused on building their careers.
"My very first memory is of this man. He used to visit me quite regularly. I was probably between 2 and 3 years old. And I remember him being really kind, really generous. He seemed quite sophisticated," she said.
Akshata explained that while she grew up speaking Kannada, her father always spoke to her in English. "He spoke to me in English, not in my mother tongue. I grew up speaking Kannada, which is a language spoken in southern India, but he would speak to me in English. He enforced no rules. He made me the centre of his world. I felt like a princess, and I was always heartbroken when he left. And that man was my dad," she said.
When Brandreth asked why her father only visited occasionally, Akshata replied, "Because I, until I was about age 5, grew up with my grandparents and not with my parents."
Asked whether she realised he was her father at the time, Akshata said she had often reflected on the question. "I thought about that. I think I was told it, certainly, and I called him Appa, which is the traditional name for Dad in my language, Kannada. So I knew it intellectually, I'm sure, but he, it was almost like he was more. He just was this special person in my life," she said.
(Also Read: ‘I’m very much a Bangalore girl with a British accent’: Akshata Murty on identity, heritage)
Akshata Murty opens up about childhood
In the podcast, Akshata further shared that she and her younger brother spent their early years with their maternal grandparents while their parents, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty, worked to establish what would later become one of India's most successful technology companies.
Growing up in Hubli, Akshata described her childhood with her grandparents as "absolutely joyful." Her grandfather was an obstetrician-gynaecologist, while her grandmother was a homemaker.
During the conversation, Akshata also spoke about the values that shaped her father. She recalled that her paternal grandfather encouraged his children to think deeply about how they could contribute to newly independent India. "I think that really planted a seed inside my dad on how whatever he did later on in life had to benefit the nation in some way," she said.
Another childhood memory that has stayed with her was lying beside her father during his afternoon naps. "I still remember the crook of his arm, what he wore," she said, becoming emotional as she described the vivid recollection.
Reflecting on their bond, Akshata said that despite being nearly 46 years old, her father remains one of the most important people in her life. "I'm 46 almost. He's one of the most special people in my life," she said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More