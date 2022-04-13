Cat ‘breaks’ into baby’s room, lies in crib to play with hanging toys. Watch

A video of a cat playing with a few toys has turned into a source of joy for many on the Internet. The kitty is seen playing while lying in a crib after ‘breaking’ into a baby’s room. Shared on Reddit, the video is amusing to watch.

“This cat is always breaking into the baby's room,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The video opens to show the cat lying in a crib meant for a baby. The cute kitty is seen playing with the toys hanging from above the crib. This goes on for the entire video. At one point, the flurry creature even looks at the camera but then continues playing with the toys.

Though just 15 seconds long, there is a chance that you’ll end up watching this video more than once. Take a look:

The video has been posted about four days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly one lakh upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“The humans finally built me a boxing gym, but always seem a little upset when I go in to use it,” joked a Reddit user. “Honestly can't blame the cat. Soft bed? Dangly toys in reach to play with? This is kitty heaven!” shared another. “My baby boy whines for the iPad so he can watch his birds and squirrels haha,” posted a third. “Bonus points for ‘not really supposed to be here, but I'm a cat, soooo...’,” wrote a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?