Cat gets trapped in shower, meows loudly till it is let out. Watch cute video

If you are someone who watches a lot of videos that involve cats and kittens, or are a pet parent to these adorable creatures, then you probably have a fair idea about how these babies behave. They will make sure to have their humans' attention and make it very clear as to what they exactly want and won't stop meowing until they get it.

And that is exactly what can be seen in this one Instagram video that has been going viral ever since it has been posted on the page named Meowed. This page has over 4.6 million followers and it is known to regularly post viral videos and photos of cute cats and kittens. Just like in this video which opens to show how a cat has got stuck inside a shower.

It keeps meowing continuously and loudly so that it can catch its human attention and be let out and roam freely. Of course, the human takes this cue and lets their little fur baby out. And it is hilariously at this instant where the cat simply stops meowing and there is radio silence! It was shared with a caption that reads, “What took you so long?”

Take a look at the cat video that is equal parts hilarious and adorable right here:

The video was just shared on Instagram an hour ago and has already received more than 36,500 views on it so far. It has also prompted people to post several comments and the numbers are only going up.

An Instagram user wrote, “I thought it was a fire alarm!” “A whole siren,” reads another comment. A third comment funnily reads, “Rest in peace, headphone users like me.”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?