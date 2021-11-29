Home / Trending / Cat is very bored to see its doggo sisters during playtime. Watch funny video
Cat is very bored to see its doggo sisters during playtime. Watch funny video

This video shows a bored cat who keeps judging its doggo sisters while it sits on the sofa.
This cat sits on the sofa and judges its doggo siblings. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 07:39 PM IST
Sohini Sengupta

Have you ever stared at your siblings’ antics and wondered why they started again? If yes, you might be able to relate to the cat in this video that is equal parts funny and cute.

The video shows a cat that looks like it is quite grumpy and simply bored of its doggo sisters. The two cute pooches, on the other hand, seem very happy to be in each other’s company during their playtime. The floofy furballs can be seen standing on top of the other as part of a silly game.

The cat, however, keeps judging the two pooches and keeps taking turns between staring at them and into the camera - with the same old grumpy face. The video was shot at Merton, Wisconsin in the United States and is just the best video for you to relate to if you have grown up with siblings.

Watch the funny animal video right here:

What are your thoughts about the grumpy cat and its excited doggo sisters?

