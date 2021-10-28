Cat looks at dog and learns what to do to get treat from human. Watch

Many pet lovers often cannot choose between dogs and cats and end up having both at their homes. In this cute video that has been doing the rounds on social media for a while, we see how a cat learns what to do from its dog sibling.

This 26-second video posted on Reddit, shows a dog and cat giving their paws in their human's hand. Once they do this, they get a treat personally put into their mouths.

In true blue loyal pet style, both of them are quite tense that they should not mess up or make any mistakes during what looks like a much-awaited bonding ritual with their parent.

First, it is the dog’s turn and it shakily places one paw at a time into the pet parent's hand and earns a treat. Yet, it almost seems to not be able to believe that it successfully did so.

Meanwhile, its smart cat sibling has already picked up what to do by looking at what was expected of the dog. We can see that the adorable cat was practicing its moves before it was even their chance to show the human how well it can do.

Watch the amusing video of the cute pair right here:

What is even funnier is that the cat makes intense eye contact with the owner while it imitates what the dog had just done to earn the treat!

A Reddit user commented on this video with a probable caption, that is, “copy cat”. Another individual commented: “When you say your food order in your head 100 times before saying it aloud”.

What do you think of this playful duo who have fun and inspire each other?

