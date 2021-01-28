IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart
The image shows the cat mom with her kitten.(Reddit)
The image shows the cat mom with her kitten.(Reddit)
trending

Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart

“The little paw wiggles are too cute omg aww,” said a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST

The bond between a mother and her baby can easily fill one’s heart with a warm feeling. This Reddit video of a cat mom and its baby kitten is the exact description of that bond. Shared on the subreddit aww, the video is so adorable that it can break all cuteness barometers.

“Cat mom hugs baby kitten having a nightmare,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with the kitten squirming in its sleep. Within a few moments, the mom scoops the tiny one close to her and gives it a hug.

Cue your awws and take a look at the clip:

Cat mom hugs baby kitten having a nightmare. from r/aww

Shared a few hours ago, the clip has garnered over 2,300 upvotes along with many comments. People showered their love for the adorable video and couldn’t stop gushing at the doting feline mom.

“The little paw wiggles are too cute omg aww,” said a Reddit user. One individual had a very interesting question. They asked, “But what do kitties have nightmares about tho?”. We also want to know the answer to this mystery.

“I legit did the "awwwww" thing. This fits the sub pawfectly,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat
app
Close
e-paper
The image shows the cat mom with her kitten.(Reddit)
The image shows the cat mom with her kitten.(Reddit)
trending

Cat mom cuddles kitten having a nightmare. Video may melt your heart

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST
“The little paw wiggles are too cute omg aww,” said a Reddit user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tricycle drivers attend an outdoor movie screening held by a private organization.(REUTERS)
Tricycle drivers attend an outdoor movie screening held by a private organization.(REUTERS)
trending

Cyclo drivers treated with padel-in movie in Cambodia

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:17 PM IST
They were shown the film "Fathers" by local director Huy Yaleng, about a cyclo driver's daily battle to support his family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)
trending

Bernie Sanders' inaugural mittens, memes help raise $1.8 million for charity

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The sum comes from the sale of merchandise with the January 20 image of him sitting with his arms and legs crossed, clad in his brown parka and recycled wool mittens.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The meme was shared on Twitter under the hashtag #earthquake.(Twitter/@Me_nd_Memes)
The meme was shared on Twitter under the hashtag #earthquake.(Twitter/@Me_nd_Memes)
trending

Twitter rocks with memes as mild earthquake hits Delhi

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 03:01 PM IST
From experiencing regular earthquakes and growing used to them to sharing GIFs of popular dialogues, the tweets may make you laugh out loud.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The picture was shared from a house in Sydney, Australia.(Twitter/@PrinPeta)
The picture was shared from a house in Sydney, Australia.(Twitter/@PrinPeta)
trending

Australian woman finds multiple spiders in daughter’s room, pics shock netizens

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:21 PM IST
People were horrified to see such a scenario and expressed how frightful the situation was.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This handout photo released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows a panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji in Washington. The National Zoo has struck a new extension of its longstanding agreement with the Chinese government that will keep the zoo’s iconic giant pandas in Washington for another three years. (AP)
This handout photo released by the Smithsonian's National Zoo shows a panda cub named Xiao Qi Ji in Washington. The National Zoo has struck a new extension of its longstanding agreement with the Chinese government that will keep the zoo’s iconic giant pandas in Washington for another three years. (AP)
trending

Playful panda cub appears on live 'panda cam' at National Zoo, Washington

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:58 AM IST
The adorable cub made his debut virtually on Wednesday at the National Zoo in Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr KK Aggarwal during a live video. (@BlackKn59506535/Twitter screengrab)
Dr KK Aggarwal during a live video. (@BlackKn59506535/Twitter screengrab)
delhi news

Delhi doctor takes vaccine, angry wife says ‘why couldn’t you take me along’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:31 AM IST
As the clipping has gone viral, the senior physician issued a statement on Facebook saying, “I am aware of a video of myself that is doing rounds and I am glad I provide people with a moment of levity in these tough times."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seeing his elderly grandmother suffer from Alzheimer's inspired Hemesh to invent a smart Wristband.(Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)
Seeing his elderly grandmother suffer from Alzheimer's inspired Hemesh to invent a smart Wristband.(Twitter/@DrTamilisaiGuv)
trending

14-year-old boy's unique smart wristband to monitor the elderly wins award

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:10 AM IST
Hemesh Chadalavada said that his journey started with small robots and cars, after which he started to recognise and devise solutions for day to day problems.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This time lapse shows a series of @nasachandraxray (blue) and Hubble (orange and red) observations of Supernova 1987A.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
This time lapse shows a series of @nasachandraxray (blue) and Hubble (orange and red) observations of Supernova 1987A.(Instagram/@nasahubble)
trending

This sonification clip involving a supernova is absolutely mesmerising

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:45 AM IST
This latest post involving a supernova shared on official account for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope will speak to your soul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Luciana Rebello with her mom.(Facebook/@Luciana Rebello)
The image shows Luciana Rebello with her mom.(Facebook/@Luciana Rebello)
trending

Mom shaves her head to support daughter battling cancer. Watch emotional video

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The emotional video has now left many misty-eyed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows baby elephant Penzi playing in mud.(Facebook/@Reid Park Zoo)
The image shows baby elephant Penzi playing in mud.(Facebook/@Reid Park Zoo)
trending

Baby elephant Penzi slips and slides in mud amid snowfall. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:59 PM IST
“Watching this has made my day. Just love them,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The statue of the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog is seen in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.(AP)
The statue of the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog is seen in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.(AP)
trending

Turkmenistan ruler creates new national holiday to honour local dog breed

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:18 PM IST
President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov ordered the holiday praising the Alabai, the Central Asian shepherd dog, to be celebrated on the last Sunday of April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers lift a fossilised tree, part of a petrified forest, with a crane on the island of Lesbos, Greece.(REUTERS)
Workers lift a fossilised tree, part of a petrified forest, with a crane on the island of Lesbos, Greece.(REUTERS)
trending

20-million-year-old fossilised tree discovered by scientists in Greece

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The tree was found during roadwork near an ancient forest petrified millions of years ago.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A feline sitting inside a cat cave bed.(Twitter/@HeyitsTowler)
A feline sitting inside a cat cave bed.(Twitter/@HeyitsTowler)
trending

Human puts ‘eyes’ on cat’s cave bed, result is hilarious. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:47 PM IST
Since being shared, the video has gathered over 3.2 million views.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The picture has now created a stir among people.(Twitter/@floppy_llama)
The picture has now created a stir among people.(Twitter/@floppy_llama)
trending

Can you spot viral Bernie Sanders’ meme in this ‘Where’s Waldo’ inspired puzzle?

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 08:33 PM IST
“Find Bernie [Sanders] and yes he is there and don’t ruin it for other people lol,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the puzzle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP