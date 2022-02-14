Cat ‘pretends’ to eat leafy greens to make bunny friend feel comfortable. Watch

There are certain videos on the Internet that keeps on resurfacing every now and then. Those are the videos that despite being old never fail to amuse people. This video involving a cat and a bunny is a fine inclusion to that list. It is a video that showcases a sweet bond of friendship between the furry creatures.

The video was originally posted back in 2019. Since being shared, it has re-surfaced several times over the years and recently, on Reddit after a user of the platform posted it about 16 hours ago.

“Although this cat doesn’t like leafy greens she pretends to eat them to make her bunny friend feel comfortable,” reads the caption shared with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show a cat and a rabbit in front of a plate, filled with leafy vegetables, kept on a floor. The rabbit is seen chomping on the food and the kitty is seen occasionally licking it.

Take a look at the adorable video of the bunny and the kitty that may make you say aww – and that too repeatedly:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 16,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“A cute little family you got there,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’ve seen similar behavior before? Like the last time I saw this, it was like one cat was standing guard over the other as it was eating?” shared another. “One of our cats loves vegetables and will cry until we give him a pea or corn. And will steal beans off the counter during the summer,” expressed a third. “This is one of the cutest things I’ve ever seen,” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video of the cute rabbit and the adorable cat