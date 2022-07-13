Cat traps puppy in crate but is confused after it grows up. Watch funny video

Cat and dog rivalries have been an age-old plot that has been used in stories, cartoons, and the like. And even if you have witnessed a cat and dog rivalry in real life, there is barely a chance that you might have seen something as memorable and as typically feline as this particular video that has been going viral on Instagram. The video opens to show how a cat used to trap its puppy sibling in its crate when it was young. But now that the dog has grown up, the cat is a little confused and plotting a new way in which it can trap the dog.

This video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “I'd keep an eye open at night.” It was originally shared on the Instagram page dedicated to a cat named Milo. This feline has over 1.11 lakh followers on its page. This page is known to post various photos and videos of Milo’s day-to-day adventures that bring a smile to its followers' faces. And there’s a good chance that this particular cat video will also make you laugh out loud.

Watch the hilariously devious video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram on June 22, the video has gotten more than one lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "Milo's villain origin." "YOU'RE scared? How do you think Beckham feels?" another user adds. A third reply says, "Uh oh you pissed off a cat and they are patient, their revenge can come anytime, days, months, even years!"