Home / Trending / Cat very politely asks human to pick it up and cuddle. Watch wholesome video
trending

Cat very politely asks human to pick it up and cuddle. Watch wholesome video

The video of the cat very politely asking the human to pick it up and cuddle has won people over.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat standing in front of its human.(Instagram/@teddieandcasper)
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the cat standing in front of its human.(Instagram/@teddieandcasper)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTrisha Sengupta

Cats are known to be very particular about what they want and when. The Internet is also filled with videos that showcase the cute furry creatures demanding some much needed pets and kisses from their humans. This video shared on Instagram shows something similar. It does show a cat asking a human to pick it up and cuddle but in a very polite way. There is a chance that the video will leave you with a smile.

The clip was originally posted on an Instagram page that is dedicated to the cat in question, named Teddie and its kitty sibling Casper. The video was originally posted on March 20 with the caption, “Teddie asking very politely for a picky up & a cuddle… meow.” It, however, captured people’s attention after being recently shared on another Instagram page.

The video opens to show a man sitting in front of a table with a cat standing on it. Within moments, the cat slowly extends its paw towards the man and starts meowing. What happens next is absolutely heartening to watch.

The video has been shared about 14 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 60,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“That’s not a cat that’s the Lorax,” wrote an Instagram user referencing a character from the animated film The Lorax. “Heartwarming video brought tears to my eyes. Lovely man and lovely cat,” posted another. “I will never understand how some cats are so content with attention like this and others will literally try to dismember your hand if you get too close,” shared another. “Warm me up hooman!” commented a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat instagram
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out