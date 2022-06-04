Home / Trending / Cat who attended every online lecture with human graduates with her. See pics
The pics of the human and her cat in matching graduation attire will leave you smiling.
The image was posted by an Instagram user that shows her with her cat in matching graduation attire.(Instagram/@francescabourdier)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 03:30 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A cat is receiving lots of love from people after its human shared pictures of the fluffy creature in graduation attire. The post has also won people over. There is a chance that it will have the same effect on you too.

Instagram user who goes by Franny posted the images on her page. “Yes, my cat attended every zoom lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from The University of Texas at Austin together,” she wrote while posting the images of her and her pet kitty. The pictures show them both dressed in a similar way.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gathered tons of comments from people. Many wrote how much they loved the whole situation. There is a chance that the comments will make you nod in agreement too.

“Love this! Congratulations to you both,” posted an Instagram user. “So cute,” expressed another. “This is wholesome,” commented a third. “Super cute and congrats! Do you have any tips for making cat-sized caps and gowns?” wrote a fourth. To which, the woman shared that she purchased the items for her cat online. There were also some who posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

Franny also shared a Twitter post with same caption and pictures. The University of Texas at Austin, where they graduated from, also posted a reply. “Congratulations to you both,” they wrote.

Take a look at the tweets:

What are your thoughts on the post?

