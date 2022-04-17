Cats listen patiently as human plays wonderful tune on piano. Watch

It is often said that music has the power to leave one mesmerised. Turns out, the saying is true not just for humans but cats too – or that is what this wonderful video suggests. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a few cats patiently listening to a wonderful tune played by their human on piano.

Sarper Duman, who is a pianist by profession, posted the video on his personal Instagram page which is filled with other similar clips too. He also shared a longer version of the clip on his YouTube channel.

“There are two means of refuge from the miseries of life: music and cats…Albert Schweitzer,” he wrote while posting the wonderful video.

We won’t give away what the clip shows, so take a look:

The video, since being posted earlier this month, has gathered over one lakh views. On YouTube too, the clip has accumulated nearly 9,300 views. People on both the platforms posted various comments to showcase their appreciations for the video.

“Your music is wonderful. So peaceful and comforting,” wrote an Instagram user. “Love the way they love you and the three tier bed arrangement is wonderful,” posted another. “This looks like heaven,” expressed a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

People on YouTube too expressed similar notions. Just like this user of the video platform who wrote, “Love the beautiful music and adorable cats relaxing.” Another individual wrote, “Wonderful. The cats have gathered around you again and are enjoying the beautiful music. Thanks for the great video Sarper.” And, this is what a third person shared, “Thank you for this interlude from all the insanity in the world just now -- I had a few minutes of forgetfulness just listening to the beauty of your piano playing and watching your cats peacefully lounging nearby. Hugs from the UK. ”

