Cats ‘recreate’ Mufasa’s cliff fall from The Lion King in real life. Watch viral video

Are these felines auditioning for a new movie involving cats? Are these cats preparing for a performance of the famous movie The Lion King? These are probably some of the many questions that you could be asking after seeing this video involving two cats ‘recreating’ a popular scene from the cartoon movie. It’s the part where Mufasa falls to death after Scar, his scheming brother, refuses to help him.

Shared on Reddit, the video shows a pair of cats perfectly ‘recreating’ the scene. “Cat plays out a scene from The Lion King,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the video that may leave you giggling:

The video has been shared about 18 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered nearly 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are quickly increasing.

“Lion King must be inspired by the writer actually seeing his cats do this,” joked a Redditor. “The tip of their tail popping up,” shared another. “That's when you know they need to watch less Disney,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

