Cat’s spa day with human gets interrupted, it reacts in a hilarious way. Watch
An adorable video showcasing a cat and its human enjoying spa day is probably among the cutest things online right now. However, that’s not all. What makes the video even more enjoyable to watch is the feline’s reaction to being interrupted. Chances are, the video will make you say “aww” at the beginning and leave you giggling hard by the end.
The video shared on an Instagram profile called @dontstopmeowing, managed by the feline’s parents, shows a person opening a door to enter a room where the cat named Chase and his human are relaxing on a bed with slices of cucumbers over their eyes. As the video progresses, the individual who entered the room tries removing the fruit slices from over the cat’s eyes, and the way it reacts is absolutely hilarious.
Take a look at the clip to see how the video ends:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also gathered tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t get over the cat’s reactions.
“The fact that he just lets you put the cucumber back on. Omg the best,” wrote an Instagram user. “He legit wanted to continue his spa day,” shared another along with a laughing out loud emoji. “Chase really loves this spa life in human behavior!!” expressed a third.
What do you think of the video and the cat’s antics?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet this social worker from Indore who rehabilitates elderly people in need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat’s spa day with human gets interrupted, it reacts in a hilarious way. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American chef cooks Indian dishes for son-in-law’s birthday, wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
International Women’s Day 2021: Smriti Irani thanks women with this special post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat enjoys hike sitting on best buddy dog’s back. Watch absolutely adorable clip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eshna Kutty hula hoops while wearing a flowy skirt, video wows people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat missing from New Jersey for four years found at Pittsburgh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman finds entire apartment behind bathroom mirror. Post may make you gasp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man adopts macaw at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kid scores goal in ice hockey in the cutest way. Netizens are rooting for him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cycling for humanity: Manipur man cycles to raise funds for people in need
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet this visually impaired music teacher from Hyderabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man shows how it feels to have coffee and tea after waking up. Laughs guaranteed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Husky dramatically demands hooman to pet it in hilarious video. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anand Mahindra asks about Axar Patel’s sunglasses in tweet about India's big win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox