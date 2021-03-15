Cats take part in obstacle challenge, video sparks laugh riot among tweeple

Cats doing different kinds of activities are always a delight to watch, especially when they behave rather funnily while completing the tasks. This clip shared on Twitter perfectly captures the same and can guarantee you a lot of giggles. We bet that you won’t be able to watch this clip just once.

Shared by Twitter user @StanceGrounded, the clip shows three felines taking part in an obstacle challenge. The video starts with a shot of the obstacle course made using cups. The first cat aces the course in a perfect and poised manner. The second one completes the course in an almost perfect way. What makes the clip hilarious is how the third cat finishes it.

We won’t give away much, take a look at the clip to know why it has now left people laughing out loud:

Lmao I’m definitely cat 3 😂🤣😭



You? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rL1x3Gosky — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 13, 2021

Shared on March 14, the clip has garnered over 9.2 lakh views and tons of comments. People couldn’t stop laughing at the three cats and their attempts to complete the feat. While some resonated with the third kitty, others found the whole episode rib-tickling.

There’s two types of people, those who try to carefully navigate life’s obstacles, or cat 3 — jackiefournier (@jackie4kneeyay) March 14, 2021

I can’t stop watching this. pic.twitter.com/IT9ypLKoqC — Larry Reina (@ljreina) March 13, 2021

I would like to think I'm 1. But, more likely I am cat 2 who stumbles at the end.

I have too many memories of doing that. pic.twitter.com/HhmR1uySQy — Spitfire (@LarissaFay) March 13, 2021

What are your thoughts on these adorable goofy cats?

