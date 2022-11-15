Cat’s way of holding soft toy while sleeping is melting hearts. Seen video yet?

Cute cat videos are often the perfect way to uplift one’s mood. If you are searching for one such video, here is a clip that may leave you smiling. The video shows a cat’s sweet way of holding its soft toy while sleeping. There is a chance that you will want to watch the adorable video more than once.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the cat. However, the video captured people’s attention after re-shared on an Insta page. “Hold meow hand when you sleep,” they wrote as they shared the video.

The video opens to show a kitty sleeping on a couch under a cover. One of the paws of the cat is lying outside the cover holding a soft toy. It is the peaceful way the kitty sleeps while holding its toy that has melted people’s hearts.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted one day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views and counting. The share has also received close to 42,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Gotta love cats man,” wrote an Instagram user. “How smol,” posted another. “Cute,” shared a third. Many expressed their reactions through heart emoticons. What are your thoughts on the video?