Caught on cam: Woman gets trapped in self-driving car after 2 men block her path to get her phone number

A scary video of two men blocking a self-driving car to get the phone number of a woman passenger riding it has resurfaced online. The incident occurred a few months earlier, and the video shows the woman trapped in a Waymo, an American autonomous driving cab service. The video sparked a serious discussion on women's safety, reminding many of the "Man vs bear" debate.

The video opens to show two men standing in front of the car, gesturing to the woman inside to share her phone number. She keeps on saying, “No, move.” However, they keep on insisting while blocking her way, making it impossible for her vehicle to bulge.

According to a report published by San Francisco Chronicle, the men left after she kept screaming for them to move. She was sitting in the front passenger seat during her scary encounter with the men.

“In an instance like this, our riders have 24/7 access to Rider Support agents who will help them navigate the situation in real time and coordinate closely with law enforcement officers to provide further assistance as needed,” Julia Ilina, spokesperson for Waymo, told the outlet after the incident.

Social media is fuming:

An individual suggested, “A safety feature should be activated that automatically sends dash cam video to the nearest police precinct and reports it as an attempted kidnapping in progress. Guys would never try it again.” Another posted, “They realized she was trapped and doubled down. Super nice guys.” A third commented, “The fact they don’t even care about being on camera just shows how much they know they won’t get s**t for it either.”

A fourth added, “You yell at a bear and it goes away.” “Ya see, a bear wouldn’t do that,” wrote an Instagram user. The users referenced a trend that took over social media a few months ago.

What is the man vs bear trend?

Under this trend, people conducted social experiments by asking women who was safer to encounter in a jungle—a man or a bear. The trend was a response to the prevalent fear and concern about women's safety, and sadly, all the participants chose bear over man.