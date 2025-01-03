Caught on camera: Two women thrown off scooty, narrowly escape tragedy after hitting car

A harrowing incident involving two women on a scooty was captured on CCTV, showing the riders losing control and skidding on an empty street. The scooty then collides with an oncoming car, which comes to a stop just in time to prevent what could have been a serious accident. The two women did not sustain any serious injuries in the incident.(X/@gharkakalesh)

The footage, shared on the microblogging platform X by the handle @Gharkakalesh, has gained widespread attention. The video shows the two women speeding up the road before the scooty skids and slides directly into the path of the car. The driver of the car reacts quickly, bringing the vehicle to a halt within moments. The clip has sparked discussions online, with many taking to the comments section to share their reactions.

Watch the video here:

A user asked, “What was the reason for skid ?”

Another added, “Her scooty skit suddenly..She looked very hurt on the back.. I hope she got fast medical assistance and is okay”

A third wrote, “I think someone had poured oil on the road.”

A fourth added, “Sliding like a pro. Both didn't got injured by God's grace.”

The exact location of the incident captured in the video is not known.

In a similar incident in Delhi, a 23-year-old man and his female friend sustained injuries when their scooter was hit by a dumper near the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The collision resulted in both riders being hospitalized, highlighting the constant dangers faced by two-wheeler commuters. ￼

Another tragic incident in Gurgaon involved two men who lost their lives after their scooter collided with an underpass wall near Medanta hospital.

