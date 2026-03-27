CEO highlights Ahmedabad’s rise as a well-planned Tier-1 city: ‘Sabse sasta, sabse saaaf, sabse smart’

Ahmedabad is quietly emerging as one of India’s most well-rounded cities, combining business strength, cultural depth, and everyday comfort. The CEO also praised Ahmedabad’s people for their quiet ambition, hardworking attitude, and community spirit. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Often overlooked in favour of louder metropolitan centres, the city is now drawing attention for its balance of growth, affordability, and quality of life.

Prafull Billore, CEO of MBA Chai Wala Group, recently highlighted this in a post on X (formerly Twitter), where he described Ahmedabad as “the most underrated city in India.”

Why Ahmedabad stands out: In the post, Billore highlighted business as a key strength. Ahmedabad is home to some of the country’s oldest and wealthiest trading families, with more BSE-listed companies per capita than many major metropolitan areas.

Food culture also stood out in Billore’s observations. “You haven’t lived until you’ve had a full Gujarati thali at 11 am on a Tuesday like it’s completely normal,” he wrote, highlighting the everyday charm of local traditions.

According to the post, Ahmedabad’s infrastructure sets it apart. With the BRTS, an expanding metro network, and a thoughtfully developed riverfront, the city stands out as a Tier 1 urban centre that appears to have planned its growth rather than simply reacting to demand.

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Smart, safe, and affordable: Affordability further strengthens its case. Living costs remain significantly lower than in cities like Mumbai, where the same budget might cover only rent, while in Ahmedabad, it could stretch to a bungalow.

Billore also highlighted a distinct mindset among the people. Gujaratis, he noted, rarely speak loudly about building wealth. Instead, they focus on quietly achieving it.

Safety and social ease add to the city’s advantages. According to the post, women can reportedly walk at midnight without fear, reflecting a sense of comfort and trust within the community.

“Sabse sasta. Sabse saaaf. Sabse smart. The best city in India isn’t the loudest one,” he added.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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