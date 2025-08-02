‘We love the city but feel alone’: American family adjusting to life in Ahmedabad seeks tips from locals

A heartfelt Reddit post by an American man living in Ahmedabad has gone viral online, drawing warm responses from locals. The post was shared in the r/AskAhmedabad subreddit with the caption, “Foreigner Living in Ahmedabad”. An American man shared his Ahmedabad experience online, sparking warm responses from Reddit users.(Pexels/Representational Image)

The Redditor, who works in the software industry, explains that he recently relocated to Shela (city in Gujarat) with his family for a year-long work assignment. Though he’s visited Ahmedabad many times before, this is their first time living here as a family. They’ve been in the city for about a month and are gradually getting settled in.

Adjusting to life in Ahmedabad:

In his post, he mentions enjoying the city’s food, especially paan, and praises the kindness of local people. While he has coworkers to connect with, he shared that his family is beginning to feel bored and a bit isolated.

“We would like to get engaged a bit more with the community. I would like to know if we can get a private teacher or tutor to help with Gujarati,” he further mentions.

He also mentioned that Westerners seem quite rare in his area, which makes locals hesitant to approach them. However, he described these interactions as “charming” and said they’re simply looking for a few connections and friends to help make their stay smoother.

Take a look at the post here:

Reddit users react:

Reddit users responded with warmth and enthusiasm, offering practical tips, local resources, and even personal invites. The post quickly became popular for its honest tone and curiosity.

One of the users, @Lopsided-Slice-1077, commented, “Navratri is coming up, maybe learn garba and you will have a good chance of making a lot of friends in Navratri.”

A second user commented, “Learn Hindi/Gujarati. And join a garba dance class, it's fun.”

Another user commented, “Hope the city is treating you good. You can follow some Instagram pages like ‘Plan Kya hai Ahmedabad’ that keep you posted on events or meetups around the city.”

A few users even offered to meet the family in person to help them settle in.