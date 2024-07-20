Chai seller’s daughter clears CA after 10 years of hard work. His reaction is everything

A chai seller’s daughter who cracked the notoriously tough chartered accountant (CA) exam after a decade of hard work has shared a post expressing her gratitude to her parents. Amita Prajapati of Delhi said her father ignored jibes from relatives and faced financial difficulties to ensure she could study. His confidence helped her realise her dream of becoming a chartered accountant. Amita Prajapati with her father as she cries after clearing the CA exam.

Prajapati shared a video of her father – a man who makes a living by selling tea – tearing up on hearing the news of her success. The video shows Prajapati crying as she hugged her father.

In her accompanying LinkedIn post, the chartered accountant said that people told her father she would never be able to crack the exam as she is a below-average student. “They used to say you can't afford to educate her so much by selling tea, save money and build a house instead,” she revealed.

Prajapati revealed that she and her family lived in a slum as she prepared for the CA exams. “Yes, I live in a slum. Very few people know this, but now I am not ashamed,” she declared.

Take a look at her inspiring words below:

In her post, the Delhi resident said she plans to build a house for her family so they can move out of the slum.

“People say slum dwellers have crazy minds, and they are right. Because if my mind wasn't crazy, I wouldn't have reached here today,” she said.

Prajapati ended her post with a word of thanks to her parents for believing in her and supporting her education. “Whatever I am today is because of my Papa and Mummy who believed in me so much,” she wrote, adding that they never believed she would leave them one day, as their relatives told them.

Her post has gone massively viral on LinkedIn, collecting over 1.6 lakh reactions and nearly 9,000 comments.

“May this incredible success be the gateway to countless new opportunities, bringing you boundless joy and endless achievements. Your father’s pride is a reflection of the light you’ve sparked in so many hearts,” read one comment on the post.

“What an inspiration,” another LinkedIn user commented.