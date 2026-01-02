Chandigarh woman welcomes New Year with 26 km run forming ‘26’ on city map

As New Year 2026 clocked in, a woman from Chandigarh found a unique and creative way to welcome the year. A Chandigarh woman rang in New Year 2026 with a long-distance run across the city, creatively sketching 26 on the map.(X/@asmitaakamboj)

Taking to X, a user named Asmita shared a post featuring a screenshot from her fitness app, which showed a carefully planned route running across multiple sectors of the city. The map revealed the number 26 drawn through the streets of Chandigarh, marking what she described as her longest New Year run so far.

The route began near RBI Park and stretched across the city, covering a total distance of 26.26 kilometres.

A tradition carried forward

In the caption, Asmita explained the thought behind the run and its design. She wrote, “Ran 26 km & drew the letters 26 in the beautiful city of Chandigarh. Keeping the tradition alive, Happy New Year.”

Take a look here at the post:

The run was not just about distance, but also about precision. Drawing numbers on a city map requires careful planning, steady pacing, and a strong familiarity with roads and sectors. Chandigarh’s well organised layout played a key role in making the idea possible, something many users were quick to point out.

Social media reacts

Asmita’s post has garnered more than 65,000 views on X, along with a flood of appreciative comments. One user wrote, “That’s so awesome. Also shows how planned the city is.” Another commented, “Wow this is amazing,” while a third added, “Chandigarh maps are next level and you are next level for drawing it.”

Several followers praised her consistency and motivation. One user said, “I always draw motivation from this account. Amazing work asmita.” Another reaction read, “Wow It’s so wholesome.”

Some users also reflected on how rare such an effort would be elsewhere. One comment noted, “Only Chandigarh residents have this privilege. Can’t imagine this anywhere else in India,” pointing to the city’s unique urban design.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)