Cheating husband walks through mall wearing ‘I had affair’ sign as wife looks on. Watch

A scorned wife got her comeuppance against her cheating husband by making him walk in public wearing a huge sign that proclaimed: “I had a two year affair.” In a wild clip that has surfaced from New York, the couple was seen striding down Walt Whitman Mall - the man looking indifferent, the woman pushing a preambulator. A cheating husband walks besides his wife with a sign proclaiming his folly(X/@FearedBuck)

The wife looked visibly angry as she invited other mall visitors to heckle her cheating husband. “Feel free, he’s a cheater. Cheater,” she spoke loudly as passersby looked on in curiosity. The husband had a sign hung around his shoulders which read: “I had a two year affair. Ask me how.” It also included the hashtag #thespurnedbxtch.

The woman also told people, including the person filming the video, that her husband had a two-year affair while she was pregnant with their second child. The baby in the preambulator apparently stood as proof of the wife’s claim.

Watch the video below:

It is not clear when the video was filmed, although it surfaced on X only this afternoon.Since emerging on X, it has gone viral with more than 5 million views and hundreds of comments.

In the comments section, a number of people defended the husband.

“Letting your woman embarrass you like this is unacceptable...Especially when she's a 3/10,” read one response.

“Why she still with him? She’s the clown,” another asked.

“This does nothing but solidify this marriage is over. Humiliating your husband and yourself in a public place also disrespects the marriage,” an X user said.

Some people also wondered whether the whole incident was staged for publicity. Others, assuming the whole incident to be genuine, asked the couple not to wash their dirty linen in public.

