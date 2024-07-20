Ranbir Kapoor: I am still living with the label of a cheater and casanova

Recently, Ranbir joined Nikhil Kamath for an episode of WTF People where he got candid about his life. In the episode, Ranbir will be seen discussing his past life, being labelled as a cheater, his bond with his daughter Raha and his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor. The trailer of the episode was released on Saturday, which got all the fans excited.

On being labelled a Casanova and a cheater

In the past, Ranbir was in a relationship with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. He got the ‘Casanova’ tag ever since Deepika and Sonam Kapoor’s appearance on Koffee With Karan where they discussed his dating life.

Now, he will be seen talking about the tag in the episode. “I have dated two very successful actresses in the past, which became my identity...I got the tag of being a casanova and a cheater. I have lived with the label of being a cheater for a very large part of my life. I am still living with it,” he is seen saying in the episode.

On his bond with Raha

Ranbir and Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022 Ranbir is often spotted with Raha in public, or at the airport. In the episode, Ranbir will be also seen talking about Raha, and said, “It is like someone has taken your heart out and put it in your hand. Raha considers Alia as part of her and she looks at me for masti and fun”.

On his bond with Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir will also talk about his relationship with his father, the late Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir’s equation with his father has been widely documented. When asked about his childhood, Ranbir said, “My father was a short-tempered man, but a very good man. I never saw the colour of his eyes. I was always like this (bends down with his head low). I never said ‘no’.”

In the trailer, Ranbir also revealed that he took therapy, but doesn’t express himself, nor does he cry easily. “I’ve tried therapy,” he said, adding, “It’s not that I’m against therapy, it’s just that I have to open myself up. And I’m very scared of opening myself up”.

On the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which was a huge success at the box office. He will next be seen in the highly-anticipated film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.