Chennai landlord struggles as tenant delays rent, refuses to vacate property: ‘I am struggling to pay EMI’

A landlord in Chennai is facing mounting problems as a tenant refuses to pay overdue rent and vacate an apartment despite repeated warnings. The apartment has also suffered serious damage. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on Reddit, the landlord described the situation in detail, explaining how the tenant, who had presented himself as highly qualified and reliable, caused significant financial and property-related stress over the past nine months.

“Tenant not paying rent and not vacating,” the caption of the post reads.

Tenant refuses to vacate: According to the post, rent payments were delayed for six out of the nine months, despite multiple reminders. After continued defaults, the landlord issued a formal notice asking the tenant to vacate the premises.

Initially, the tenant verbally agreed to leave by mid-April, which was documented in email communication.

However, he later sent an email stating he would vacate only by mid-May. Meanwhile, two months of rent remain unpaid, adding to the landlord’s financial burden.

The apartment has also allegedly suffered serious damage. A section of the wardrobe had to be removed at a cost of more than ₹25,000, tiles have been damaged, and bathroom fixtures, including a sink, are broken.

The walls, which had been freshly whitewashed before the tenant moved in, are now dirty, and the bathrooms are alleged to be in very poor condition, requiring deep cleaning and repairs.

Landlord faces financial strain: Adding to the landlord’s difficulties, the electricity bill is overdue, and the power supply is at risk of disconnection. Despite forwarding all notices to the tenant, no payments have been made for the outstanding bills.

The landlord, who relies on the rental income to manage mortgage payments, warns that the security deposit will not cover the combined cost of unpaid rent, maintenance, repairs, cleaning, and pending bills.

“He is not responding to the emails, not paying rent, and not vacating. I am struggling to pay EMI for the property as well,” the landlord adds.

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