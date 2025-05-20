Chicago tech executive found 'pulverized' after 20-storey fall, cause of death 'undetermined'

A 36-year-old Chicago-based tech executive died from multiple injuries after falling from 20 stories down a stairwell at the luxury high-rise building, a medical examiner ruled, but said the cause of her death was ‘undetermined’. The manner of Caitilin Tracey's death remains "undetermined"(www.theorg.com)

Caitlin Tracey's family alleged that her body was found "pulverized” and missing a foot in a stairwell of the luxury condo building where she lived with her husband, according to a report by Fox 32.

Even after her gruesome demise last year, the medical examiner has left the cause of death as “undetermined,” and no charges have been filed.

Tracey's husband, 46-year-old Adam Beckerink, is a Chicago tax attorney who has previously been charged with battering her in January and August 2024, according to FOX 32. Beckerink was fired from his law firm after the domestic abuse allegations surfaced.

Husband questioned

It was Beckerink who filed a missing persons report for Tracey before her body was found on 27 October. Chicago police questioned him, but he was later released without charges.

However, her family is pushing to keep attention on the case after being stuck in a legal battle with her husband over the handling of her remains. Beckerink had claimed he had the rights to her body, but the parents eventually won custody.

Before her six-month marriage to Beckerink, police were called to the couple's Michigan house in January 2024, when they found Tracey with cuts on her lips and red marks.

She accused Beckerink of assault and stealing some of her items. He allegedly instructed Tracey to tell police her 911 call was “accidental.”

A year earlier, in November 2023, Tracey had secured a protective order against Beckerink in Chicago following several domestic battery reports, according to FOX 32.

However, court filings from her parents state that she dropped the case in December after Beckerink allegedly threatened to sue her for defamation.