Child urinates outside Chennai airport, sparks civic sense debate online: 'Terrible and disgusting'

A photo of a young boy urinating outside Chennai International Airport has gone viral on X, igniting a heated debate on civic sense and public hygiene. Several social media users called for stricter fines and better civic education. (X/@reclaimchennai)

The image, shared on the microblogging platform by Reclaim Chennai Streets, shows a woman standing beside a child relieving himself near a pillar at the airport’s Terminal 1, A4 exit gate. “NRIs come back and the first thing they do is make their kids piss right in front of the airport,” the user wrote. “The kid was apprehensive, but the mom told him it was fine to piss like this. Will they dare to do this in any other country?” the post added.

X post sparks discussion

The post has triggered widespread criticism online, with many users expressing frustration over the lack of civic discipline, especially in public spaces.

“This is rare, I have never seen this in an airport exit before, either ways disgusting,” one user wrote. “as an NRI myself , i have definitely seen this and many other things. throwing trash out of car in india but not in US, littering etc. i didnt have the confidence to call them out on that few decades ago, but it won’t be the same now,” commented another.

Some users also argued that the blame should fall on the lack of accessible public toilets near arrival and pickup areas. “Inside terminal no issues. at least we get decent toilets. But Can you Find toilets outside the terminal?? On departure level, public cant access toilets inside terminal. So they have to go down to arrivals level and find toilets. There are two steel boxes called etoilets which stinks. For a decent toilet, You have to walk to the metro station which takes 5 to 10mins. Worst airport design has to blame here. Not people,” one user wrote.

“This is terrible. But keep in mind that there are no toilets once you pass by customs, not even inside the airport. You have to go to the first floor or to another building to find a toilet. The Chennai airport is terribly planned. Such a contrast with the BLR/DEL/HYD airports,” said another.

Social media users have called for stricter fines and better civic education to discourage such behaviour. “Fine him 500$ & put his picture on a wall of shame. he will never do it again,” suggested an X user.

“This is unacceptable @ChennaiAirport security should've charged them a cleaning fee. They could've easily planned a rest room break after arrival,” wrote another.