'Full attitude, no shame’: Man peeing outside Red Fort metro station shamed by onlookers

In a shameful incident in Delhi, a man was caught urinating in public outside the Red Fort Metro Station and was immediately confronted and shamed by onlookers, including a foreign national participating in a cleanliness drive. The incident, which has gone viral on social media platforms, was captured and shared by Instagram user @4cleanindia, a foreigner living in India who regularly participates in cleanliness campaigns. The video gained thousands of reactions online, with many expressing disappointment at the act. (X/@IndianGems_)

In the clip, the man is seen urinating near a boundary wall outside the busy metro station while pedestrians pass by. Moments later, a group of young volunteers and the foreign national begin clapping and sarcastically applauding his act, drawing the attention of people nearby. Embarrassed, the man quickly walks away, but not before being recorded on camera.

“Is this how we should approach this kind of behaviour?” read the caption shared with the Instagram video.

“A man was peeing near the Red Fort metro station. A group of people started cheering and applauding. But even after peeing, the man walked with full attitude and no shame. This attitude is the reason why we are one of the dirtiest places in the world,” wrote an X user while resharing the clip.

Social media reactions

The influencer’s post, which has since been deleted, has gained thousands of reactions online. Social media users expressed disappointment at the act.

“Public civic sense requires consistent community standards and enforcement,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “He walked away with full attitude and no shame.”

Some netizens argued that poor infrastructure contributes to the problem. “Public restrooms are infrequent and quite disgusting. India needs to step up in sanitation. It’s a world stage reputation problem,” one comment read.

Others believed the issue was deeper than infrastructure. “The problem isn’t just lack of facilities, it’s the mindset. So shameful!” a user wrote.