Serbian man clears month-old garbage in 15 seconds, urges Indians to act instead of blame. Video

A Serbian national living in India has ignited a conversation on social media after sharing a video in which he cleared a pile of garbage in just 15 seconds, questioning the country’s common approach to public cleanliness. A Serbian man’s 15-second cleanup of month-old garbage in India sparked a debate on civic responsibility and public cleanliness.(Instagram/4cleanindia)

(Also read: ‘Most garbage friendly city in India’: Army veteran mocks ‘millennium city’ Gurgaon in viral video)

A month-old pile of trash gone in seconds

The clip, shared on Instagram by the user @4cleanindia, shows the man pointing to a heap of trash lying outside a house, allegedly for over a month. In the video, he remarks, “It’s outside my house, it’s not my problem, right? So, it took around 15 seconds to get this done. One bag of garbage. And it’s been there for a month. Let’s go next time.”

The caption alongside the video reads, “As long as it’s outside my house, it’s not my problem! This is an attitude of most people in India, and once this changes, changes will happen. Stop pointing fingers and talking about who is to blame, but take action and you will see the difference.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The post has already garnered over 1.2 million views, sparking both admiration and criticism. Some praised the man’s initiative, while others questioned why locals could not do the same.

One user commented, “This is what we need, less talk and more action.” Another remarked, “It’s embarrassing that someone from another country had to step in to do this.” A third wrote, “It’s a small gesture but it shows how easily things can change.”

Not everyone agreed, with one comment reading, “Cleaning is not the solution, the real problem is waste management and public awareness.” Another commented, “We cannot expect individuals to solve the waste problem without civic bodies doing their job.” A user added, “Both citizens and authorities must work together, otherwise nothing will change.”