Dad faces flak as son urinates at Delhi metro station: ‘Most uncivilised people’

A father has come under fire for allowing his son to urinate at a metro station in Delhi. The incident has added one more topic of discussion to the ongoing discourse about civic sense in India. Footage that has been widely circulated online shows a young boy urinating on the tracks on a metro station in Delhi. His father stands next to him. A video shows a young boy urinating inside a metro station in Delhi(X/@TazaTamacha)

A person begins filming the father-son duo with the intention of shaming them. “Inhe koi sharam nahi aa rahi. Public space mein, Inderlok metro station pe, ye apne bachche ko susu karwa rahe hain (They have no shame. They are making their son urinate in a public space.. At Inderlok metro station),” the person filming the incident said, panning his camera around to show the signage indicating the name of the metro station.

Meanwhile, another man — possibly a DMRC staffer — also approached the father to question him. The father appeared to mumble something before leading his son away. The person behind the camera continued filming, branding them “The most uncivilised people of India”.

Video sparks a discussion on civic sense

The video sparked a discussion about lack of civic sense among Indians.

“This is the most right way to humiliate these kinds of people!” wrote one person, praising the cameraman for filming the incident.

“First, it’s about civic sense. Second, it’s about a poorly planned government project. Once a traveler enters the metro station, there should be a toilet inside,” another argued.

The father came under backlash for teaching his son to urinate in public. “The person had no answer as he knew this is a wrong act still encouraging his son. Prime example of bad parenting,” a viewer said.

“The govt should first provide ample clean and easily accessible toilets and then give gyaan… though not desirable, but it would be difficult for a kid to hold on his pee,” another viewer countered.

