Indian vlogger slams fellow tourists for playing loud music in Malaysia, says it harms India’s image abroad

An Indian vlogger has stirred conversation online after sharing a video from Malaysia that criticised the behaviour of fellow travellers. The man, identified as Utkarsh Pandey, posted a clip on Instagram showing himself at the Langkawi Mangrove Forest tour. In the footage, Pandey can be heard speaking in Hindi, which translates to,“Wherever some Indians go, they often end up creating a scene. Right now, there’s an Indian family here — you might even hear the music in the background. They’ve come to a reserved forest, blasting loud party tracks on Bluetooth for no apparent reason. Everyone around them is judging them, yet they remain completely unfazed. It’s disturbing.” An Indian vlogger filmed a family blasting music in a Malaysian forest, sparking online discussions on manners and behaviour abroad.(Instagram/utkarshpreneur)

A text overlay on the video read, “Why Indians are not respected in foreign countries”.

Watch the clip here:

Message behind the post

In the caption, Pandey elaborated on his stance, stating, “We really need to fix our attitude, and be more respectful and patient. I want to make something very clear, my video was never about hating India, it was about loving it enough to call out the things that hold us back. My point was simple: blasting loud music in public spaces without caring about others is a civic sense issue, not a cultural pride issue. We represent India when we travel abroad. Every action, good or bad, reflects back on our country. I am proud to be Indian, and that’s exactly why I want us to carry ourselves with dignity wherever we go. And let’s not make it anti-Indian by saying ‘I am ashamed to be an Indian’ — you should be proud enough.”

Internet reacts

The video has now crossed 83k views and has triggered a wave of mixed reactions from viewers. One user commented, “I completely agree, people lack basic civic sense and common sense, basic ethics as well.” Another wrote, “Show their face and let us see, maybe then they will face backlash and learn. We need to learn basic civic sense.”

Some shared their own experiences, with one saying, “Most of these people just want to enjoy and have fun themselves with no consideration that others have come to have a nice time too.” Another user noted, “Same, I was on a bus in Italy and one Indian man was watching reels with high volume.” A different comment read, “This is exactly true, they lack basic manners and common sense.”