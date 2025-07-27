Indian man praises Netherlands' civic sense as authorities plan to fix minor road bumps near his home

An Indian man residing in the Netherlands has captured the attention of social media users after he posted a heartwarming video showing his appreciation for the country’s proactive governance. Prabhu Visha, the man behind the viral clip, took to Instagram to share a short video of himself skating down a smooth stretch of road near his home, accompanied by a powerful message about civic responsibility and inclusiveness. A video went viral after an Indian man admired the Dutch government’s plan to repair small road flaws.(Instagram/prabhuvisha)

‘Even small bumps matter here’

The video opens with Prabhu gliding effortlessly on his skates. Overlaid on the clip is a simple but striking statement: “This is why I believe the Netherlands truly cares for its people.”

In the caption, Prabhu reflects on a recent experience that left him deeply impressed with the Dutch system. “Coming from India, this honestly felt so beautiful to me. Near my home in the Netherlands, there were some small bumps on the road. For me, the road was already perfect. But then we got a letter from the government explaining they will fix it – with details of why, when, where and how,” he wrote.

He added, “It’s possible some people complained about it, and that’s why they’re fixing it. But still, it’s amazing that they listen and act. Even small bumps matter here – for pregnant women, people biking with kids, or the elderly. Seriously, hats off to this government for their inclusion and communication. This is what it means to work for the people and with the people. I wish every country cared for its people like this.”

Internet reacts with admiration

The post struck a chord with viewers and prompted a wave of praise in the comments section. One user remarked, “This is what public service should look like – listening and acting swiftly.” Another commented, “I wish our local officials showed even half this level of concern.” A third wrote, “This gives me hope that good governance still exists somewhere.”

Others chimed in with admiration, calling the Dutch approach “inspiring” and “the gold standard in civic management.” One user noted, “The fact they even explain why they’re fixing something already better than most countries!”