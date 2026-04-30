Chilling video shows collapsed wall that claimed seven lives amid heavy rain in Bengaluru

The sudden rains in Bengaluru have resulted in a heartbreaking tragedy as seven people lost their lives after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital.

Bengaluru rain: The video captures debris and broken wall sections scattered across the area. (X/@ANI)

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ANI shared a video on X that shows on-site visuals of the tragic compound wall collapse. It captures debris, broken wall sections, and rubble all around.

What happened?

Deputy CM and Minister in charge of Bengaluru, D K Shivakumar, said that some people taking shelter against the wall during heavy rainfall were killed when it collapsed.

"I am deeply pained to learn about this incident. Such things should not have happened. Many trees have fallen, and vehicles were damaged. I will direct officials to cut the weak trees because there was a risk of such tragedies happening again during the monsoon".

What caused the collapse?

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah told media, “Prima facie, it appears to have fallen due to that pressure. So I have asked the engineers - the Executive Engineer and Assistant Executive Engineer - whether they had checked if it had become weak or not.”

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{{^usCountry}} Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the incident site on Wednesday. While talking to the media, he said, “The CM has also visited the site. The incident is very unfortunate. A very old wall has collapsed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the incident site on Wednesday. While talking to the media, he said, “The CM has also visited the site. The incident is very unfortunate. A very old wall has collapsed.” {{/usCountry}}

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“A total of eight people have lost their lives in Bengaluru, seven in this incident and one in an incident in Vega City Mall. Among the seven who died, five were street vendors. Two were residents of Kerala who came to Bengaluru to do marketing,” he added

"All our teams are on the ground, checking for locations wherever there have been perennial cases of flooding. All of those areas are being intensively re-looked at again,” Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao M told ANI.

Reportedly, the seven killed in the incident included three children.

CM announces compensation:

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh as compensation for the next of kin of each victim who died in the wall collapse.

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" ₹5 lakh solatium will be given to the kin of each deceased. Because, unfortunately, those who died are very poor people - traders, street vendors," the CM said.

He added, “Seven people have died… seven people are injured. All of them are stable. They are all out of danger. I have told the doctors to provide treatment free of cost."

CM orders inquiry:

"We will conduct an inquiry to see whether the engineers are at fault. If they are found responsible, action will be taken against them immediately," Siddaramaiah said.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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