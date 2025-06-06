Chilling video shows high-speed bike crash that killed Indian MBBS student in Vietnam

A shocking CCTV footage has surfaced showing the moment a speeding motorcycle, driven by a 21-year-old Indian student in Vietnam, crashed into a wall, resulting in his death. Arshid Ashrith, a third-year MBBS student from Telangana, was riding at high speed when he lost control and collided with a wall, along with his friend who was riding pillion. The crash was recorded on CCTV as he swerved to avoid another vehicle, leading to a fatal impact with a wall. (X/@motordave2)

The freak accident occurred in Can Tho city and was captured by a surveillance camera. The footage shows slow-moving traffic in a quiet neighbourhood when, suddenly, a loud, fast-moving motorcycle suddenly zooms into frame from the opposite direction. To avoid colliding with another biker, Ashrith swerved to the left, causing the bike to mount the footpath before slamming into the wall of a nearby house.

Impact made bike flip

The impact was violent, the bike flipped twice in the air before landing several feet away as a mangled heap. Both riders were flung off on impact. While Ashrith died in the crash, his friend sustained serious injuries.

Arshid Ashrith's parents are from Telangana's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district and work as cloth merchants. The news of their son's death has left the family heartbroken.

According to NDTV, MLA Dr P Harish Babu visited Ashrith's residence to offer condolences to the grieving family. During the visit, he also spoke with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the phone and urged him to assist in expediting the repatriation of Ashrith's body to India.

Third accident in 3 months

Last month, two Indian students studying at Cleveland State University were killed in a car accident in Pennsylvania. 20-year-old Manav Patel and 23-year-old Saurav Prabhakar's car crashed into a tree and struck a bridge on May 10.

In April, a 21-year-old Indian student named Harsimrat Kaur Randhawa was killed after she was struck by a stray bullet in Canada while she was waiting at a bus stop on her way to work.