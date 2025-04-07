Menu Explore
China zoo hosts adorable birthday bash for walrus; animal blows out candle and melts hearts online

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Apr 07, 2025 04:55 PM IST

A walrus’s 8th birthday bash at a China zoo, complete with fish cake and bubble tea, went viral.

A heart-melting video of a walrus celebrating its 8th birthday at a zoo in northeast China has grabbed the internet's attention. According to a report by SAYS, the clip, captured on 24 March at Dalian Sun Asia Ocean World, has gone viral for all the right reasons — it's cute, wholesome, and surprisingly emotional.

A viral video showed a walrus's 8th birthday celebration at a Chinese zoo.(X)
A viral video showed a walrus’s 8th birthday celebration at a Chinese zoo.(X)

A surprise party

The video, now widely circulated across social media platforms, shows zoo staff pulling out all the stops to make the occasion special. The walrus’s enclosure was decorated with colourful helium balloons, and at the heart of the party stood a towering fish “cake” made of fresh seafood. Topping the creation was a glowing number “8” candle.

(Also read: Primate at zoo celebrates birthday with fruit cake, gets gifts too)

In an adorable moment, a keeper gently covered the walrus’s eyes to build suspense for the surprise. As the candle was lit, other staff members appeared at a nearby window, waving phones with flashing lights and singing “Happy Birthday.” Though the walrus’s level of understanding remained a mystery, it sweetly stared at the camera before letting out a whistling sound and puckering its lips to blow out the candle — leaving everyone charmed.

Watch the wholesome clip here:

Bubble tea toast for the birthday marine

The celebration didn’t end there. Zookeepers fed the birthday walrus its special seafood cake by hand and presented it with a custom-made bucket designed to look like a bubble tea drink. In a light-hearted gesture, they even raised their own bubble teas in a toast to their beloved marine mammal.

Throwback to Suji the primate’s special day

This isn’t the first time a zoo birthday has warmed hearts. Back in 2020, Suji, a primate at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, quietly celebrated her birthday without candles or a party hat. She was treated to a delightful fruit cake and gifted warm, colourful blankets.

The zoo shared the heartwarming images on X (formerly Twitter), showing Suji gazing at her cake and new gifts. Though less elaborate, her celebration was equally full of love.

Take a look here at the post:

It seems animals, too, deserve birthdays that are full of joy — and the internet is definitely here for it.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / China zoo hosts adorable birthday bash for walrus; animal blows out candle and melts hearts online
Monday, April 07, 2025
