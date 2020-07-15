e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Primate at zoo celebrates birthday with fruit cake, gets gifts too

Chances are that the images of the birthday celebration will leave you with a smile on your face.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 15, 2020 21:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the birthday girl.
The image shows the birthday girl. (Twitter/@nehruzoopark1)
         

She didn’t blow out any candles or wore a special cap for the occasion, but it appears that Suji, a primate at Nehru Zoological Park, enjoyed celebrating her birthday.

The black furred animal, was treated with a yummy fruit cake. That, however, is not all that Suji received. As gifts on her special day, she also received warm new colourful blankets.

The zoo took to Twitter to share images of this wonderful celebration with the world. One image shows the new gifts and cake received by the primate. The other shows almost the same setting with the addition of Suji looking at the delicious treat.

Chances are that the images of this celebration will leave you with a smile on your face. Take a look at what the zoo shared:

There is always something wonderful about celebrating the birthdays of animals. Just like this video which features birthday boy Declan, a doggo, whose birthday clip is winning people over. It shows the dog patiently waiting while its human family sings the birthday song and clicks pictures.

