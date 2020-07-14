e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Declan the doggo’s family sings him happy birthday. He looks adorably confused

Declan the doggo’s family sings him happy birthday. He looks adorably confused

It was Declan’s first birthday.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:54 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Declan waiting patiently while his family sings the Birthday song to celebrate his big day.
Declan waiting patiently while his family sings the Birthday song to celebrate his big day. (Twitter/@chungmah)
         

Have you stood in front of a delicious looking cake but you can’t get a bite of it until people around you are done singing happy birthday for you? Well, if you’ve felt slightly awkward and a little confused over what to do when people sing the Birthday song for you, this video will feel rather relatable.

The clip, extremely adorable, shows a doggo named Declan waiting patiently while his family sings the Birthday song to celebrate his big day.

The pupper looks slightly confused at the things going on around him - mom holding a slice of cake that he can’t have just yet, dad clicking so many pictures and everyone around him singing.

Well, Declan may be confused, but the caption posted along with the video explains how this is his first birthday. And of course, a good boi such as him deserves a special celebration.

Shared on July 14, the video has collected over 2,200 likes and lots of awesome comments.

“Happy birthday, Declan. You are a good boi. I hope your humans give you many belly rubs today,” posts an individual. “Can we see him eating his cake too? I feel bad for him just now,” shares another.

“Dog people are the best people. Fact,” posts a third. “Soooooo incredibly awesome— made my day! Happy Birthday little friend!” adds a fourth.

Declan has his own Instagram page as well, so you can follow his antics there.

What do you think about Declan and his special birthday celebration?

Also Read | Doggo stands in a field of fireflies. Video is as magical as it sounds

tags
top news
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed out of Rajasthan cabinet
India’s daily Covid-19 growth rate has declined around 28% since March: Govt
India’s daily Covid-19 growth rate has declined around 28% since March: Govt
NIA seeks Interpol’s blue notice for accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
NIA seeks Interpol’s blue notice for accused in Kerala gold smuggling case
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
‘Huge conspiracy’: BJP is Gehlot’s prime target after sacking Sachin Pilot
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
Complete lockdown in Bihar from Jul 16: List of curbs, what’s allowed
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
Union minister in quarantine after meeting BJP J-K chief who tested Covid +ve
On PM Oli’s bizarre Ayodhya claim, Congress and BJP leaders on same page
On PM Oli’s bizarre Ayodhya claim, Congress and BJP leaders on same page
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
How China persecutes Uighur Muslims & why UN must recognise it as genocide
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In