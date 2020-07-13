Doggo stands in a field of fireflies. Video is as magical as it sounds

it-s-viral

If you’re like us, then you may love a hang out session involving some of our favourite furry cuties. If that is the type of content that floats your boat, then here is a rare video you cannot afford to miss.

Posted on Reddit on July 13, this recording is just a little over 20 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Maddie in a field of fireflies”.

The clip shows a brown-furred doggo named Maddie. The pooch is seen standing in the middle of the frame, chilling nonchalantly.

A few seconds into the video, little specks of golden light start appearing just behind the canine. Maddie turns her head back and notices the fireflies. She then looks at the camera, and her wonder, as well as delight, are conveyed through her expression.

The recording is set to the song Fireflies by Owl City, which further adds value to the viewing experience. Watch this magical hangout session between two unlikely species of animals here:

This clip, since its initial posting, has been creating quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘aww’. The recording currently has over 2,100 upvotes and many comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this enchanting clip. One person said, “I love her”. To which, the original poster responded, “She’s easy to love”.

Another individual wrote, “This is art”. “Majestic,” declared a Reddit user.

“Are you kidding me? This is the most beautiful video I’ve ever seen,” read one comment on the subreddit. Indeed, this video has mesmerized us wholeheartedly.

What are your thoughts on this sweet clip?

