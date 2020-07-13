e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo stands in a field of fireflies. Video is as magical as it sounds

Doggo stands in a field of fireflies. Video is as magical as it sounds

You may wish to watch this clip with the sound turned on.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 13, 2020 15:32 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a doggo named Maddie hanging out in a field of fireflies.
The image shows a doggo named Maddie hanging out in a field of fireflies. (Reddit/@j_etz)
         

If you’re like us, then you may love a hang out session involving some of our favourite furry cuties. If that is the type of content that floats your boat, then here is a rare video you cannot afford to miss.

Posted on Reddit on July 13, this recording is just a little over 20 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a caption reading, “Maddie in a field of fireflies”.

The clip shows a brown-furred doggo named Maddie. The pooch is seen standing in the middle of the frame, chilling nonchalantly.

A few seconds into the video, little specks of golden light start appearing just behind the canine. Maddie turns her head back and notices the fireflies. She then looks at the camera, and her wonder, as well as delight, are conveyed through her expression.

The recording is set to the song Fireflies by Owl City, which further adds value to the viewing experience. Watch this magical hangout session between two unlikely species of animals here:

Maddie in a field of fireflies from r/aww

This clip, since its initial posting, has been creating quite a buzz on the subreddit ‘aww’. The recording currently has over 2,100 upvotes and many comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to this enchanting clip. One person said, “I love her”. To which, the original poster responded, “She’s easy to love”.

Another individual wrote, “This is art”. “Majestic,” declared a Reddit user.

“Are you kidding me? This is the most beautiful video I’ve ever seen,” read one comment on the subreddit. Indeed, this video has mesmerized us wholeheartedly.

What are your thoughts on this sweet clip?

Also Read | Doggo and horse bros illustrate how to hang out with your bestie. Watch

tags
top news
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
After party meet, Gehlot and MLAs head to resort as Sachin Pilot holds firm
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘Tax us substantially’: Over 80 global millionaires’ solution for tackling Covid-19
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
‘No logic behind weekend baby pack of lockdown’: Priyanka slams UP govt
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
Google announces $10 billion investment to digitise India, PM Modi lauds effort
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
‘Zero tolerance’: Army chief on ceasefire violations by Pak, terrorists infiltration
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Suspecting husband of having an affair, woman blocks his car on road
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Felt like Amitabh Bachchan: When Kaif returned home after Lord’s heroics
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
Support pours in for Gujarat cop Sunita Yadav who took on minister’s son
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallySachin PilotRBSE 12th Commerce Result 2020Rajasthan 12th Commerce ResultCBSE 12th Results 2020CBSE 12th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In