Chinese couple organises a ‘modest’ hotpot wedding feast for 140 attendees, costing 2.5 lakh

A young couple in northern China has captured hearts online by choosing an unconventional — and surprisingly affordable — venue for their wedding banquet: a hotpot restaurant. Their celebration, held at a Haidilao outlet in Taiyuan, Shanxi province, hosted 140 guests for just 22,000 yuan (approximately US$3,000 or around ₹2.57 lakh), according to a report by the South China Morning Post. A northern China couple held an affordable wedding banquet for 140 guests at a hotpot restaurant.(Representational image/Unsplash)

A last-minute twist

The couple, a 26-year-old bride surnamed Zhao and her 27-year-old groom, were forced to change their wedding plans abruptly after their original banquet venue cancelled at the last moment.

“Given the short notice, we could not prepare for a traditional wedding,” Zhao said. “A friend suggested hosting our wedding at a hotpot restaurant. My husband and I are both devoted fans of Haidilao and once joked that perhaps our wedding could take place there. This unexpected cancellation encouraged us to turn that idea into reality.”

The Taiyuan Haidilao restaurant embraced the idea with enthusiasm, decking the space in celebratory style with festive wall displays, light-up signage, and a cheerful red balloon arch welcoming guests at the entrance.

Hotpot, happiness and a two-metre bill

The wedding skipped formal rituals such as vow exchanges and traditional toasts, opting instead for a relaxed, cheerful gathering. “Our wedding was modest in scale, and we did not accept monetary gifts from our guests. We simply wanted everyone to have a good time,” Zhao explained.

Guests enjoyed a buffet-style hotpot meal, and the final bill — reportedly stretching two metres long — quickly became a talking point on Chinese social media. The couple even performed a lion dance for guests within the narrow restaurant aisle.

“We learned this dance for our wedding, and we received the props not long ago,” Zhao said. “The lion dance is a symbol of good fortune and an integral part of traditional culture. We hope it will bring us luck.”

A shift towards simplicity

As per the outlet, traditional Chinese weddings are often grand affairs, with banquet tables in wealthier provinces like Jiangsu and Zhejiang costing upwards of 5,000 yuan (US$700) each. But a growing number of young couples are opting for simpler, more budget-conscious celebrations.

“Unlike the expectations held by older generations, we young people prefer a simpler, more relaxed approach,” Zhao said. “As long as everyone is happy and we receive their blessings, our wedding is truly meaningful.”

Zhao says she plans to keep the extra-long restaurant bill as a memento of their joyful and one-of-a-kind celebration.