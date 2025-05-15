Menu Explore
‘Free toilet use, lift facility’: Perks or red flags? Chinese company under fire over job benefits

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 15, 2025 05:30 AM IST

A company, in addition to featuring “free toilet” and “list use” as employee perks, also listed “no electricity charges for overtime” in the same category.

Companies often highlight perks in job postings to attract the right talent. These include things such as flexible work hours or wellness benefits. However, a Chinese company’s ‘perks’ have left people enraged and shaking their heads in disappointment. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the company listed “free toilet use” and “free use of the lifts” as perks for working with it.

A Chinese officer's job perks have left people enraged. (Unsplash/David Fintz)
A Chinese officer's job perks have left people enraged. (Unsplash/David Fintz)

What is the job offering?

The outlet reported that the job advertisement, which captured people’s attention after being posted on Chinese social media, also promised “no electricity charges for overtime”.

Also Read: Unemployed people rent office spaces to ‘pretend to work’ to avoid societal stigma in this country

The role involved processing orders, and the company wanted detail-oriented candidates. The job description also listed that the candidates needed to be proficient in Excel.

It offered 8-hour work days for both early and later shifts for a salary of 4,000 yuan. It also promoted four days off a month.

Besides the benefits that outraged people, the company also offered team-building activities, snacks, and afternoon tea as part of the package.

Heated online discussion:

As per SCMP, the social media was outraged by the job posting. An individual, on a Chinese social media site, wrote, “These so-called job benefits should be standard? How can they be listed as perks?”

Also Read: 26-year-old graduate turns down high-paying job, chooses to work at university canteen

Another added, “Scroll through more job apps and you will find plenty of bizarre companies like this.” A third commented, “Does this company think it is God or some kind of saviour?”

In an unrelated event, a Chinese company faced severe social media backlash after it was revealed that it monitors its employees' work on weekends using live streaming. Despite harsh criticism online, the workers said they were comfortable with the practice.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
