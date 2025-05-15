‘Free toilet use, lift facility’: Perks or red flags? Chinese company under fire over job benefits

Companies often highlight perks in job postings to attract the right talent. These include things such as flexible work hours or wellness benefits. However, a Chinese company’s ‘perks’ have left people enraged and shaking their heads in disappointment. According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the company listed “free toilet use” and “free use of the lifts” as perks for working with it. A Chinese officer's job perks have left people enraged. (Unsplash/David Fintz)

What is the job offering?

The outlet reported that the job advertisement, which captured people’s attention after being posted on Chinese social media, also promised “no electricity charges for overtime”.

The role involved processing orders, and the company wanted detail-oriented candidates. The job description also listed that the candidates needed to be proficient in Excel.

It offered 8-hour work days for both early and later shifts for a salary of 4,000 yuan. It also promoted four days off a month.

Besides the benefits that outraged people, the company also offered team-building activities, snacks, and afternoon tea as part of the package.

Heated online discussion:

As per SCMP, the social media was outraged by the job posting. An individual, on a Chinese social media site, wrote, “These so-called job benefits should be standard? How can they be listed as perks?”

Another added, “Scroll through more job apps and you will find plenty of bizarre companies like this.” A third commented, “Does this company think it is God or some kind of saviour?”

In an unrelated event, a Chinese company faced severe social media backlash after it was revealed that it monitors its employees' work on weekends using live streaming. Despite harsh criticism online, the workers said they were comfortable with the practice.