Unemployed people rent office spaces to ‘pretend to work’ to avoid societal stigma in this country

A growing trend in China allows unemployed individuals to “pretend to work” by renting office space and even posing as bosses, as many struggle with the societal stigma of joblessness. For as little as 30 yuan (over 350 INR) per day, these services provide a temporary escape for those unwilling to reveal their unemployment status to family members. For just 30 yuan a day, these services offer a discreet escape.(Pexel)

One such service in northern China’s Hebei province was advertised in a viral video. The video highlighted an office that charges 29.9 yuan daily, offering a workspace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and including lunch. “For 29.9 yuan per day, you can ‘work’ here from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with lunch included,” the netizen promoting the service said.

Another anonymous user introduced a similar service, charging 50 yuan (US$7) for individuals to sit in a leather chair and pose as a “boss” for photos meant to reassure families. The person, who owned an unused office space, explained the motivation behind the idea: “Many big companies are laying off workers. I had a spare office and thought this could give the unemployed a space to stay and connect.” Despite the online interest, he revealed that no one had visited the office yet.

The “pretend to work” concept has sparked significant attention on mainland social media platforms, with related discussions amassing over 100 million views. Opinions are divided, with one user supporting the idea, saying it helps alleviate the psychological burden of unemployment, while another criticised it as encouraging escapism, arguing it might delay efforts to secure a new job.

Unemployment in China

In one heartfelt account, a user shared the experience of losing a job and moving back to their hometown with their parents’ support. “After I was laid off six months ago, my parents helped me move back to my hometown. Parents will always support you, never lose confidence in yourself,” he said.

Reportedly, youth unemployment in China has been a pressing issue. In June 2023, the unemployment rate for the 16-24 age group hit a record high of 21.3 percent, prompting the government to pause the release of jobless data for months. Later, officials recalculated unemployment statistics, excluding students, leading to a drop in youth unemployment to 16.1 per cent by November 2023.

Stories of individuals hiding their jobless status are emerging across China. Jiawei, a former e-commerce worker from Hangzhou, revealed that after his company’s closure, he spent his days applying for jobs at a coffee shop. “Unemployment is stressful, but I did not want to pass that negativity onto my family,” Jiawei shared. To maintain appearances, he followed his old work routine, even pretending to work late.

Similarly, Chen, a 29-year-old former semiconductor worker from Hubei province, admitted to keeping his unemployment hidden from his girlfriend. Using two months of severance pay, he spent his days preparing for a provincial civil service exam at a library.

Zhang Yong, a professor of social work at Wuhan University of Science and Technology, described “pretending to work” as an isolated phenomenon stemming from societal pressures. “Society places a lot of pressure on people to succeed, and young adults sometimes set their job expectations too high. The sudden shock of losing a job can lead to depression,” he explained.

Zhang urged unemployed individuals to seek professional counselling and adopt healthier attitudes toward careers. “They need to take an honest look at their situation, understand the job market, be open with their families, and build a healthier mindset about career choices,” he concluded.