Chinese engineer fired over hours-long bathroom breaks, court rules in company’s favour

An engineer in eastern China lost his job after taking frequent and unusually long bathroom breaks, some lasting several hours, despite claiming he was suffering from haemorrhoids. A Chinese engineer was dismissed for frequent extended bathroom breaks.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man, surnamed Li, was employed at a company in Jiangsu province and was dismissed after records showed he took 14 bathroom breaks within a single month between April and May 2024. The longest break reportedly lasted four hours. The case came to public attention after Li took the company to court, alleging the illegal termination of his employment contract.

Company cites surveillance and contract terms

As per the outlet, Li had joined the firm in 2010 and renewed an open term contract in 2014. His role required him to remain available and respond promptly to work related requests. When managers noticed his repeated absences, they attempted to contact him through a chat app but received no replies.

The company later submitted surveillance footage to the court documenting Li’s frequent and lengthy visits to the bathroom. Under the terms of his contract, leaving one’s post without permission for a certain duration was considered absence, and being absent for a total of three working days within 180 days could lead to immediate termination. The firm also sought approval from the labour union before firing him.

Court questions medical evidence

Li defended himself by submitting haemorrhoid medication purchased online by his partner in May and June last year, along with inpatient surgery records from January this year. He argued that his condition explained the long breaks and sought compensation of 320,000 yuan or about US$45,000 for illegal dismissal.

However, the court ruled that the time Li spent in the bathroom had “greatly exceeded” his physical needs. It also noted that the medical records covered a period after many of the bathroom breaks had already occurred. Li had failed to inform the company about his condition or apply for sick leave in advance, as required by his contract.

Settlement and wider debate

After two trials, the court mediated between the two sides and persuaded the company to settle by paying Li an allowance of 30,000 yuan or around US$4,200, taking into account his contribution to the firm and the hardship of unemployment.

As reported by SCMP, similar cases have surfaced before. In 2023, another Jiangsu worker was fired for bathroom breaks lasting up to six hours, with the court backing the employer. In earlier years, even drivers have faced penalties for brief bathroom stops that led to missed work.