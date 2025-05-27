Chinese husband sings and dances for coma-stricken wife, sparks her miraculous recovery

A man from China’s Guangxi province has defied all odds to bring his wife back from the brink of death. As reported by South China Morning Post, 30-year-old Deng Youcai dedicated himself entirely to caring for his cancer-stricken wife, Ye Meidi—spending over two million yuan (US$280,000) on her treatment and never leaving her side, even when doctors lost hope. A Chinese man used music and love to help his wife recover from a coma.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Chinese university requires ‘every woman on her period to take off pants’ to qualify for sick leave: Report)

The turning point? His music, his presence, and his unwavering love.

From wedding vows to a life-changing battle

Deng and Ye’s love story began in 2016, when they met at a friend’s wedding. Despite knowing Ye was seriously ill with glioma—a highly aggressive brain tumour—Deng pursued her wholeheartedly. Ye initially rejected him but changed her mind after he assured her he was ready to fight the illness alongside her.

As per the outlet, they married in 2019, and at their wedding, Deng promised her: “I will treat you in the best ways in the world.” In 2021, they welcomed a daughter, Hanhan. However, just a year later, Ye’s condition deteriorated, and she fell into a coma. Before losing consciousness, she asked Deng to let her go, fearing they could no longer afford the treatment.

A kiss, a song, a miracle

Deng refused to give up. Though he briefly brought Ye home for what he thought would be a final goodbye, a powerful moment changed everything. As family members gathered and their daughter kissed Ye on the cheek, Deng filmed the tender scene and shared it online. The video went viral, drawing donations and emotional support from across the internet.

Encouraged by the wave of kindness, Deng took Ye back to the hospital. Remarkably, she regained consciousness after three months and began speaking again two months later—her first words: “Thank you.”

(Also read: Chinese students walk 2 km to hospital to take graduation photo with ill classmate, who died hours later)

Love rekindled, life rebuilt

Deng resigned from his job to become Ye’s full-time caregiver. He sang and danced daily to lift her spirits and supported her rehabilitation. Today, Ye can walk unaided and even runs a small street stall.

“I do not want her to leave us,” Deng says. “We are still so young. Even if she cannot look after herself, she still has me and our daughter.”