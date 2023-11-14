Chinese man found living under mall staircase, he had bed and table set up

A man in China shocked people after he was found living under a staircase in a shopping mall to prepare for university entrance exams. Since a video showcasing his living space was shared on social media, it shocked many people.

The man had a full set up of his living space. (Unsplash)

As per South China Morning Post, the man set up a tent with a mattress in about ten square meter area, and he positioned an office chair and desk next to the tent. In addition, he lowered his computer, phone, and kettle using an inverter.

The man living under the stairs was found by a security guard months before the entrance exam. At that time, the man pursued the guard, who let him stay till the exams were over. (Also Read: Chinese man holds grand wedding with his wife after 14 years of marriage. Here’s why)

Later, when another guard took notice of the man and his tiny living space, he took no pity on him, eventually leading to his arrest.

This isn't the first time that someone sneaked into a mall and stayed behind after it shut down. Earlier, a 22-year-old man was arrested after he pretended to be a mannequin in a store window before robbing a mall. This incident occurred in Warsaw.

The man stole items from a jewellery stand after the mall closed. He also entered a restaurant to have dinner. Following the dinner, he changed his clothing by sneaking behind the slightly open shutters of another store. He came back later for some more food. But soon, security guards noticed him and alerted the cops.

