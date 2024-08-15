Chinese woman kicked off flight for refusing to put Louis Vuitton bag under seat

A Chinese woman had to be escorted off a plane after she refused to store her designer bag under the seat in front of her, as is the rule in most flights. The woman’s refusal to put her Louis Vuitton bag on the floor caused a delay of one hour, and passengers applauded when she was kicked off the flight, reported South China Morning Post. A Chinese woman refused to store her Louis Vuitton bag on the floor of the airplane (Representational image)

The incident went viral after a co-passenger shared a video on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, where it has racked up over 4 million views.

The passenger who shared the video on social media said the unnamed woman was sitting in the economy class of a China Express Airlines flight. She was requested to put her Louis Vuitton bag under the seat in front of her. However, the woman insisted on keeping the bag next to her.

The incident occurred at an airport in the Chongqing municipality of China on August 10. The woman’s refusal led to a long delay for other flyers, who were only too happy to see her off the plane.

Reports suggest that the flight was already departing and had to return to the boarding gate so the unruly flyer could be escorted off.

Fair or not?

China Express Airlines refused to comment on the incident or share the passenger’s identity. However, the video led to mixed reactions on Chinese social media. While some users criticised the woman for holding up the flight and inconveniencing other passengers, others said they understood her reluctance to put an expensive designer bag on the floor and said a middle ground should have been reached rather than kicking her off the plane.

“The flight attendant could have offered her a bag to put her handbag in. Is it really necessary to waste an hour and kick her off the plane?” one Douyin user asked.

“The flight attendant did not insist on the rule for nothing. The woman should value her safety and that of other passengers rather than the bag,” another countered.