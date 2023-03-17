Chocolate panipuri with ice cream fails to impress people

It is not even a topic of debate that panipuri is one such street food that almost everyone loves. Understandably, the fusion dishes created by giving a twist to this classic food item don’t always succeed in winning the hearts of food lovers. Just like this chocolate panipuri dish. Served with ice cream and Oreo, it is an item people are finding hard to digest. Snapshot of chocolate pani puri.(Instagram/@The Great Indian Foodie)

The video is posted on the food blogging page called ‘The Great Indian Foodie’. The clip opens to show a man placing a few pani puri balls made of chocolate on a plate. He then adds small scoops of ice cream and crushed Oreo cookies as filling. After plating the dish, he garnishes it with pieces of chocolate and chocolate syrup. The video ends with the man handing the plate to a customer.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted a few days ago, the video has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 4,000 likes.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“These so-called fusions have damaged the authenticity of original food!” commented an Instagram user. “Nah man nah, this ain't it,” posted another. “This needs to be cancelled,” expressed a third. “Why,” wrote a fourth. Many expressed their reactions through nauseated face emoticons.